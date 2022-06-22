Nova Royalty Announces Voting Results For Annual General Meeting And Provides Letter To Shareholders

TSXV: NOVR

VANCOUVER, June 22, 2022 - Nova Royalty Corp. ("Nova" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOVR) (OTCQB: NOVRF) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Brett Heath, Alex Tsukernik, E.B. Tucker, Johanna Fipke, Andrew Greville and Luke Leslie were re-elected to serve as directors of the Company. A total of 41,317,681 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 48.51% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Shareholders approved all matters brought before the Meeting as follows:

MOTIONS NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN SPOILED FOR AGAINST WITHHELD/

ABSTAIN Number of Directors 26,215,051 202,861 0 0 99.23 % 0.77 % 0.00 % Brett Heath 26,328,042 0 89,870 0 99.66 % 0.00 % 0.34 % Alex Tsukernik 26,350,978 0 66,934 0 99.75 % 0.00 % 0.25 % E.B. Tucker 26,343,718 0 74,194 0 99.72 % 0.00 % 0.28 % Johanna Fipke 26,328,626 0 89,286 0 99.66 % 0.00 % 0.34 % Andrew Greville 26,328,627 0 89,285 0 99.66 % 0.00 % 0.34 % Luke Leslie 26,317,561 0 100,351 0 99.62 % 0.00 % 0.38 % Appointment of

Auditors 41,167,571 0 150,110 0 99.64 % 0.00 % 0.36 % Approval of Share

Compensation Plan 24,840,211 1,577,701 0 0 94.03 % 5.97 % 0.00 %

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Nova is also pleased to provide a Company update via a letter to shareholders written by President and CEO, Alex Tsukernik. The letter can be accessed on the Nova Royalty website, by clicking here.

ABOUT NOVA

Nova Royalty is a company focused on providing investors with royalty exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy - copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty Corp.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

