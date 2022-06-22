Sokoman & Benton Commence Drilling at Grey River

ST JOHN'S, NL / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC)(OTCQB:SICNF) ("Sokoman") and Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) ("Benton") and, together (the "Alliance")today announced that the Alliance has initiated drilling on the Grey River Gold Project, located in southern Newfoundland. In addition, the Alliance has nearly completed the camp construction at the Kraken Lithium discovery, located in southwest Newfoundland near the village of Burgeo, and the drill rig is on-site ready to start drilling.

At the Grey River Gold Project, the first two holes have been completed and are being logged, cut and sampled for gold analysis. This current campaign will include a planned 20-hole program to follow up on the successful five-hole 2021 program that saw significant gold mineralization intersected in all holes spread over a five km strike length (See March 16, 2022 press release). The first three holes will be 25 m to 50 m step-out holes centered around GR-21-01, the furthest hole to the east which intersected three parallel zones of gold mineralization including 1.80 m of 10.58 g/t Au.) The fourth hole will be drilled one km east of GR-21-01 to test a new 1.0 g/t Au surface sample collected in the early summer of this year. The mineralization on the Grey River property is associated with large zones of silica associated with disseminated and stringer pyrite (from 2% - 20% pyrite) within the >10 km-long quartz/silica body. In addition, the Alliance is also looking at various technologies for more precise targeting of high-grade mineralization along the large structural zone which will be ongoing as drilling is complete. Further prospecting and mapping will be conducted to assist with drill targeting.

At the Kepenkeck Gold-Uranium Project, the Alliance has recently made the annual option payments to the vendors of the property and is planning further prospecting, mapping, and soil sampling to begin shortly. The 2021 summer exploration season returned results from trace elements up to 5.46 g/t Au in selective sampling along with several areas grading > 1.0 g/t that will be subject to follow-up.

Tim Froude, President and CEO of Sokoman comments; "In addition to our aggressive drill campaign on our 100%-owned Moosehead Gold Property, we are very excited to have a drill turning at Grey River and drilling to commence shortly at the Kraken Lithium prospect at the Golden Hope property. The Grey River program will represent the most significant gold exploration program undertaken on the extensive quartz +/- sulphide system that we now know to host significant gold mineralization from our 2021 drilling. We expect to be completing up to 20 holes across the length of the silica zone which should take us into early Fall."

Stephen Stares, President and CEO of Benton states; "We're confident that this year will be very productive for our shareholders as our plans represent the most aggressive, multi-project exploration program we have ever undertaken. The quality of these projects is second to none and I'm very optimistic that our upcoming work will return favourable results. We look forward to providing updates as the summer season progresses."

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Froude, P.Geo., President and CEO of Sokoman Minerals Corp., and Stephen House, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., both of whom are 'Qualified Persons' under National Instrument 43-101.

To ensure a working environment that protects the health and safety of the staff and contractors, Benton and Sokoman are operating under federally and provincially mandated and recommended COVID-19 guidelines.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects: flagship, 100%-owned Moosehead, Crippleback Lake (optioned to Trans Canada Gold Corp.) and East Alder (optioned to Canterra Minerals Corp.) along the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in northwestern Newfoundland, which is targeting Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland, and Cononish in Scotland. The company also recently entered into a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland. Sokoman now controls independently and through the Benton alliance more than 150,000 hectares (>6,000 claims - 1,500 sq. km), making it one of the largest landholders in Newfoundland, Canada's newest and rapidly-emerging gold district. The company also retains an interest in an early-stage antimony/gold project (Startrek) in Newfoundland, optioned to White Metal Resources Inc., and in Labrador, the company has a 100% interest in the Iron Horse (Fe) project that has Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) potential.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Sokoman's property.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements, and most-recently Lithium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains Net Smelter Return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow value.

Benton also recently entered into a 50/50 strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SIC) through three large-scale joint venture properties including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland and Labrador that are now being explored.

