Anacortes Mining Provides Update on Tres Cruces Drilling Program

Hole ATC-501 Designed to Test the Sulphides at Depth Drilled to 496.3m

Vancouver, June 22, 2022 - Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQB: XYZFF) ("Anacortes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the drilling program currently underway at its Tres Cruces gold project in the prolific Quiruvilca Mining District in northern Perú.

As part of the previously announced 3,000 to 4,000 initial drill program at Tres Cruces, drilling contractor, Remicsa Drilling S.A. ("Redrilsa"), has completed four drill holes totalling 860.1 meters as summarized in the table below.

Of note, hole ATC-501, designed to twin historical hole RTC 255 and test sulphides at depth, continued for a total depth of 496.3 meters, considerably deeper than any hole drilled to date on the project.

Hole Number Depth (m) Inclination and Azimuth Purpose of Hole ATC-500 150.0 -55 10 Delineate oxide/sulphide boundary at north end of pit ATC-501 496.3 -85 270 Confirmation twin hole RTC 255 and test sulphides at depth ATC-502 120.0 -60 165 Infill resource hole ATC-503 93.8 -80 90 Provide gold oxide samples for metallurgical testing

As discussed in previous news releases, the drilling program has been designed to support a Feasibility Study on the Tres Cruces Oxide Project as well as to test the depth potential of the underlying sulphides, where many holes drilled by previous operator Barrick, ended in promising gold and silver mineralization.

To view a summary of select historical holes that ended in mineralization, see Appendix 1 in the Company's investor presentation here: Anacortes Mining Investor Presentation.

The drilling program is being managed by personnel from the Company's 100%-owned Peruvian subsidiary, Aurifera Tres Cruces S.A. ("ATC"). Robust QA/QC protocols are in place and are followed by ATC.

The core has been shipped to ATC's warehouse in Trujillo for logging, cutting and preparation for shipment to ALS Global's Peruvian subsidiary, ALS Perú S.A, in Lima for assay.

The Company expects to receive assays from these initial holes in the coming weeks and will report those assays when they are available.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and validated by James ("Jim") Currie, P. Eng., a qualified person as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Currie is the President and CEO of Anacortes Mining Corp.

About Anacortes

Anacortes is a new growth-oriented gold company in the Americas, which owns a 100-per-cent interest in the Tres Cruces gold project located in Peru. Phase I of Tres Cruces will be the development of the oxide resource which was the subject of a recently released PEA indicating a robust open-pit, heap leach project. Phase II at Tres Cruces will focus on exploring the deeper sulphide resource which has considerable potential. Anacortes is well-capitalized and intends to aggressively pursue its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer in the Americas.

On Behalf of the Board:

James A. (Jim) Currie

President & CEO

