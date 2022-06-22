Zimtu Capital Announces Agreement with Homerun Resources

VANCOUVER, June 22, 2022 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv:ZC) (FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Homerun Resources Inc. to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program (https://www.zimtu.com/zimtu-advantage/). Zimtu shall receive $12,500 per month for a period of 12 months for the duration of the contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services of this program include the following: Zoom with Zimtu; Zimtu Connect - all major news/events/important updates sent to email distribution list, Lead Generation campaigns; Blog Posts; Digital Awareness campaigns; Influencer Marketing; Social Media Distribution of company news/important updates through Zimtu accounts including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube & Instagram; Rockstone Reports & Distribution; Video News Releases - major news releases will be translated to video format, which will be distributed on all social media platforms and to Zimtu Connect subscribers; and Zimtu Question Period.

About Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXv: HMR) holds the 30,970-hectare (76,529 acre) Homathko Gold Project located in the Caribou Regional District, 190 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake, British Columbia, Canada. The property is located directly south of the Kingfisher Metals Goldrange Property. The Homathko Project is a mesothermal lode gold type, drill-ready prospect in a formerly glaciated area of the eastern margin of the southern Pacific Coastal Range, located strategically along the same regional fault network as the Bralorne Deposit and the nearby Goldrange Property. Grab samples from the property have yielded up to 384 g/t gold in surface grab samples and gold-mineralized formations are traceable over a distance of at least 1.5 kilometres, including gold mineralization identified along an 18.5+ kilometre trend captured by the Homathko Project. For more information visit: https://www.homerunres.com/.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit: www.zimtu.com/.

