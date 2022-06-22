Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting
NICOSIA, June 22, 2022 - Atalaya Mining is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions proposed at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held today were dully passed.
The detailed results of the voting are set out below:
|
Resolution
|
Total Votes Cast
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Votes Withheld/non votes
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
Approval of the Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021
|
93,292,775
|
93,292,362
|
100%
|
413
|
0%
|
79,956
|
Re-election of
Mr. Roger Davey
|
86,861,042
|
80,704,661
|
92.9%
|
6,156,381
|
7.1%
|
6,511,689
|
Re-election of
Mr. Alberto Lavandeira
|
93,372,230
|
93,329,693
|
100%
|
42,537
|
0%
|
501
|
Re-election of
Mr. Jesus Fernandez
|
93,372,230
|
93,329,693
|
100%
|
42,537
|
0%
|
501
|
Re-election of
Mr. Hussein Barma
|
93,372,230
|
88,053,998
|
94.3%
|
5,318,232
|
5.7%
|
501
|
Re-election of
Mr. Neil Gregson
|
93,372,230
|
93,371,817
|
100%
|
413
|
0%
|
501
|
Re-election of
Mr. Stephen Scott
|
85,385,229
|
74,079,576
|
86.8%
|
11,305,653
|
13.2%
|
7,987,502
|
Re-election of
Ms. Kate Harcourt
|
93,372,230
|
93,206,879
|
99.8%
|
165,351
|
0.2%
|
501
|
Re-appoint Ernst & Young Cyprus Limited
|
93,372,731
|
93,372,318
|
100%
|
413
|
0%
|
-
|
Authorise the Directors to grant awards under the LTIP
|
86,861,042
|
56,880,959
|
65.5%
|
29,980,083
|
34.5%
|
6,511,689
|
To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares in the capital
|
93,372,230
|
93,368,641
|
100%
|
3,589
|
0%
|
501
Contacts:
|
SEC Newgate UK
|
Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson
|
+ 44 20 3757 6882
|
4C Communications
|
Carina Corbett
|
+44 20 3170 7973
|
Canaccord Genuity
(NOMAD and Joint Broker)
|
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio
|
+44 20 7523 8000
|
BMO Capital Markets
(Joint Broker)
|
Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron
|
+44 20 7236 1010
|
Peel Hunt LLP
(Joint Broker)
|
Ross Allister / David McKeown
|
+44 20 7418 8900
About Atalaya Mining Plc
Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com
