Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce It Has Published a New Research Note on Altaley Mining Corporation

Vancouver, June 22, 2022 - Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Published a New Research Note on Altaley Mining Corp. (TSXV: ATLY) (OTCQX: ATLYF) (FSE: TSGA) ("ATLY" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Emerging Mexican Base Metal and Precious Metal Producer Bringing 2nd Mine Online."

Report excerpt: "ATLY is an emerging Mexican precious and base metals producer that is currently advancing its second mine Tahuehueto into production. The company has a track record of operating in the country having navigated its existing Campo Morado mine through a difficult period of stoppages and financing complications but are now returning to profitability. We therefore expect Company earnings to increase significantly over the next 2 years. The Tahuehueto mine has strong projected economics, albeit on a PFS basis and the project therefore contains a certain degree of risk that is somewhat offset by the large amount of existing underground development which leads to low capital intensity and some de-risking of the process design from test scale mining and toll processing. The Company also have a programme to increase earnings by developing processing routes for refractory precious metal ores at Campo Morado where currently large quantities of precious metals are lost to the tails.

2022 is set to be an exciting year for the Company and has the potential to transform the Company into a well-established multi-mine producer. Our attention will be focused on the successful ramp up of production at Tahuehueto in the near term. If successful, the Company will have a strong platform to pay down existing debt and expand operations."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Altaley Mining Corporation

Altaley Mining Corp. is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver, and base metal mining projects.

Altaley's Tahuehueto mining project is in north-western Durango State, Mexico where construction has been advanced to near completion on its 1,000 tonne per day processing facility and related mine infrastructure to initiate production of gold, silver, lead, and zinc in concentrates at Tahuehueto. The Company began initial pre-production in May 2022 and will be ramping up to full production capacity late 2022.

Campo Morado is an operating polymetallic base metal mine with mining and milling equipment currently producing at an average of 2,200 tonnes per day and is currently estimated to be Mexico's 6th largest zinc producer.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Disclosure: Couloir Capital Ltd. and/or affiliated companies hold shares and warrants in the Company. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.55 and expire in May 2024. A service agreement exists between Couloir Capital and the Company.

