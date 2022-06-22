Menü Artikel
Karnalyte Resources Inc. Announces Annual & Special Meeting Voting Results

20:44 Uhr  |  CNW

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

SASKATOON, June 22, 2022 - Karnalyte Resources Inc. ("Karnalyte" or the "Company") (TSX: KRN) announced today that all nominee directors listed in the management information circular dated May 24, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders held on June 21, 2022 (the "Meeting") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

At the meeting, 23,414,832 shares were voted, representing 55.52% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results for all matters brought forth at the Meeting are set out below.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

NOMINEES

NUMBER OF SHARES
VOTED IN FAVOR

% IN
FAVOR

NUMBER OF SHARES
WITHHELD

%
WITHHELD

D.C. Anjaria

16,691,574

72.41

6,360,505

27.59

Derek Hoffman

19,969,164

86.63

3,082,915

13.37

Vishvesh D. Nanavaty

16,588,869

71.96

6,463,210

28.04

Dilip V. Pathakjee

16,724,935

72.55

6,327,144

27.45

Gerald Scherman

16,823,535

72.98

6,228,544

27.02

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

NUMBER OF SHARES
VOTED IN FAVOR

% IN
FAVOR

NUMBER OF SHARES
WITHHELD

%
WITHHELD

KPMG

18,742,236

80.25

4,610,439

19.74

APPROVAL OF UNALLOCATED STOCK OPTION PLAN

NUMBER OF SHARES
VOTED IN FAVOR

% IN
FAVOR

NUMBER OF SHARES
VOTED AGAINST

%
AGAINST

Unallocated Options

16,676,639

72.36

6,369,140

27.63

ABOUT KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC.

Karnalyte Resources Inc. is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. Karnalyte owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of 625,000 tonnes per year ("TPY") of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases of 750,000 TPY each, taking total production up to 2.125 million TPY. Karnalyte is also exploring the development of the Proteos Nitrogen Project, which is a proposed small-scale nitrogen fertilizer plant with a nameplate production capacity of approximately 700 metric tonnes per day ("MTPD") of ammonia and approximately 1,200 MTPD of urea, and a target customer market of independent fertilizer wholesalers in Central Saskatchewan.

SOURCE Karnalyte Resources Inc.



Contact
Karnalyte Resources Inc., 1(306) 986-1486, info@karnalyte.com, www.karnalyte.com
