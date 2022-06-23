KGL Resources Completes Share Settlement

Toronto, June 22, 2022 - KGL Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KGL) ("KGL" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed its previously announced share settlement transaction with former directors and officers, extinguishing all claims of such persons in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate of 1,420,000 common shares of the Company (reduced from the previously announced total of 1,500,000 common shares by agreement with one of the parties). The share settlement was approved by disinterested shareholders at the Company's annual and special shareholders' meeting held on June 20, 2022. All shares issued pursuant to the share settlement are subject to a 4-month hold period expiring October 22, 2022.
About KGL Resources
KGL Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KGL" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol '02K'. KGL Resources holds a 20% interest in a bid for mining rights to four iron ore concessions located in the Bamyan province of Afghanistan.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128680
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!