Santa Fe Gold Files Form -10 After Responding to SEC Comments

ALBUQUERQUE, June 23, 2022 - Santa Fe Gold Corp. ("Santa Fe Gold," or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following its receipt of Comments from the SEC Staff, the Company has recently filed its revised and updated Form -10 registration statement with the SEC. The Company is optimistic about reaching a successful conclusion to the review process. The next step is updating the Company's Form 211 with the OTC Markets Group so that its stock may resume trading on the OTC-QB.



Mr. Brian Adair, Santa Fe Gold Chairman of the Board, commented: "We are very happy that after months of hard work and updating our financial statements, our Form -10 has been updated and filed. We look forward to the resumption of our common stock's trading after we have accomplished the necessary steps and the approval process with the OTC Markets Group."

About Santa Fe Gold

We are an exploration mining company engaged in the business of the acquisition and development of mines and mining properties as well as production from existing and developed mining and mineral properties.

Cautionary Note to Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce and that are compliant with SEC Industry Guide 7. Investors are cautioned not to assume than any part or all of the proposed project in the Black hawk Mining District as contemplated in the letter agreement contains any mineral deposits that will ever be converted into resources or that any inferred mineral resource or measured and indicated resources exists or is economically or legally mineable. The proposed project does not contain any known proven or probably ore reserves or mineral resource compliant with SEC Industry Guide 7 reporting standards. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure set forth in TMRC's latest reports filed with the SEC.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain Forward Looking Statements included within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Corporate Communications

info@santafegoldcorp.com