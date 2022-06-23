MAG Reports AGSM Results

VANCOUVER, June 23, 2022 - MAG Silver Corp. (TSX / NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG" or the "Company") reports that at its annual general and special meeting (the "AGSM") held on June 22, 2022, MAG's Shareholders approved by majority: to elect all eight directors standing for election; to re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company; to support the Company's approach to executive compensation; and to approve the continuation, amendment and restatement of the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan.

Detailed results of the total shares voted at the AGSM are set out below.

Motions: Nominees Total

Votes Cast Total

Votes For Total Votes

Withheld %

For %

Withheld Peter Barnes 58,525,822 58,283,623 242,199 99.59 0.41 Tim Baker 58,525,822 58,001,108 524,714 99.10 0.90 Jill Leversage 58,525,822 57,821,167 704,655 98.80 1.20 Selma Lussenburg 58,525,822 58,345,340 180,482 99.69 0.31 Daniel MacInnis 58,525,822 57,891,980 633,842 98.92 1.08 Susan Mathieu 58,525,822 58,391,869 133,953 99.77 0.23 George Paspalas 58,525,822 58,385,708 140,114 99.76 0.24 Dale Peniuk 58,525,822 57,383,640 1,142,182 98.05 1.95





Total

Votes Cast Total

Votes For Total Votes

Withheld %

For %

Withheld Appointment of Auditors 68,441,246 64,173,260 4,267,986 93.76 6.24





Total

Votes Cast Total

Votes For Total

Votes Against %

For %

Against Say on Pay 58,525,822 56,720,262 1,805,560 96.91 3.09





Total

Votes

Cast Total

Votes

For Total

Votes

Against Total

Votes

Withheld %

For %

Against %

Withheld Shareholder Rights Plan 50,457,722 47,553,915 1,225,714 1,678,093 94.25 2.43 3.33

George Paspalas, President and CEO of MAG, extends his thanks to the Shareholders of the Company for their continued strong support.

About MAG Silver Corp. (www.magsilver.com)

MAG Silver Corp. is a Canadian development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the operator. The project is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where the operator is currently developing an underground mine and constructing a 4,000 tonnes per day processing plant. Underground mine production of mineralized development material commenced in Q3 2020, and an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets at Juanicipio. MAG is also executing a multi-phase exploration program at the Deer Trail 100% earn-in project in Utah, and has recently acquired the Larder Lake project located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address future mineral production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, impacts (both direct and indirect) of COVID-19, timing of receipt of required permits, changes in applicable laws, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the MAG Silver's filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

LEI: 254900LGL904N7F3EL14

For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp. Contact Michael J. Curlook, VP Investor Relations and Communications Phone: (604) 630-1399 Toll Free: (866) 630-1399 Website: www.magsilver.com Email: info@magsilver.com