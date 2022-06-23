Menü Artikel
Atalaya Mining PLC - 2022.06.23 - ATYM RNS - Options Executed

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

Issue of Equity

NICOSIA, June 23, 2022 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM) announces that it has issued 22,500 ordinary shares of 7.5p in the Company ("Option Shares") pursuant to an exercise of share options by an employee.

Application has been made for the Option Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (the "Admission") on or around 29 June 2022.

Following the issue of the Option Shares, which will rank pari passu with all existing ordinary shares, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 139,879,209. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations to determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 51% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Mineninfo

Atalaya Mining plc

Bergbau
Zypern
A142QE
CY0106002112
www.atalayamining.com
