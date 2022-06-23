Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Condor Receives US$875,000 in Property Payments and 1.3m Chakana shares

13:50 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, June 23, 2022 - Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to announce that it has received US$800,000 cash from Chakana Copper Corp. ("Chakana") and 1,379,310 Chakana shares, pursuant to Chakana's option to acquire 100% interest in the Company's Soledad concessions.

As detailed in the Company's news release of April 18, 2022, Chakana can complete the purchase of the Soledad concessions with three more payments totalling US$3.425 million over the next three years, and the issuance of Cdn$800,000 in Chakana shares over the same period. All Chakana shares are subject to voluntary resale restrictions, ranging from six to eighteen months.

Condor has also received US$75,000 due from Calipuy Resources Inc. ("Calipuy") with respect to Calipuy's purchase of Minas Lucero del Sur S.A.C. The next payment from Calipuy is due in December 2022, in the amount of US$300,000. Refer to the Company's news release of January 7, 2021 for further details.

Commented Condor President Lyle Davis: "We congratulate both Chakana and Calipuy in continuing to advance these projects. Condor has been working on our permitting and access agreements at both the Pucamayo and the Huñiac Punta projects, and the funds received will prove useful when those efforts are finalized".

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lyle Davis,
President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact the Company at 1-866-642-5707, or by email at info@condorresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Condor Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706379/Condor-Receives-US875000-in-Property-Payments-and-13m-Chakana-shares


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Condor Resources Inc.

Condor Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0JMY1
CA20676U1049
www.condorresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap