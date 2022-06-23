Puranium Energy Announces Listing of Its Warrants Commencing June 24, 2022

Toronto, June 23, 2022 - Puranium Energy Ltd. (CSE: UX) (FSE: 2DK) (the "Company" or "Puranium") is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to list its issued warrants pertaining to the previous private placement that closed on December 24, 2021.

The Puranium Warrants are scheduled to commence trading on June 24, 2022 under the symbol "UX.WT".

Each Warrant shall entitle each Warrant holder thereof, upon exercise at any time after the Issue Date and prior to the Expiry Time, to acquire one (1) Warrant Share upon payment of the Exercise Price of $0.35.

In the event the common shares of the Corporation trade on an exchange for ten (10) or more consecutive days at a price of $0.50 or greater, the Corporation may provide notice to Warrant holders in the form of an exchange bulletin requiring that the Warrants be exercised within 30 days of the date of such notice, failing which the Warrants shall immediately thereafter expire, then the Expiry Time shall be accelerated to 5:00 p.m. (PDT) on the 30th day of the date of such notice.

Warrant holders are invited to review the Warrant Indenture for full details on the Company's SEDAR page (www.sedar.com).

About Puranium Energy Ltd.

The Company is focused on the uranium exploration of its 85% interest in seven EPLs (the "Estate Uranium Properties") totaling 93,514 hectares in the Erongo Province of Namibia, which accounts for approximately 8% of the world's uranium production. The Company also has an option to purchase a 100% interest in 35 mineral claims in Ontario, and owns the Cobalt Mountain poly-metallic project near the town of Smithers in British Columbia.

