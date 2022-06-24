VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Fortune Minerals Limited: Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

Menü Artikel
Nancy Massicotte Interviews Fortune Minerals Limited: Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

03:15 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Toronto, Canada - Nancy Massicotte interview with Troy Nazarewicz, Investor Relations Manager of Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FT) (FRA:FMP) (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment, and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.ca



About Fortune Minerals Limited:

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FT) (FRA:FMP) (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) is a North American development stage mining company and past producer. Fortune is currently focused on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories that will produce a bulk concentrate for shipment to a refinery that the Company plans to construct in southern Canada.



Source:
Fortune Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

Nancy Massicotte IR Pro Communications Inc. www.irprocommunications.com t: +1 604-507-3377 e: nancy@irprocommunications.com


Fortune Minerals Ltd.

Fortune Minerals Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A0CAFV
CA34967D1015
www.fortuneminerals.com
