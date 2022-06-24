VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Portofino Resources Inc.: Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Canada - Nancy Massicotte interview with David Tafel, CEO of Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR)(OTCMKTS:PFFOF)(FRA:POTA) live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.ca
To watch the Interview, please visit: https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110811/por
About Portofino Resources Inc.:
Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR) (OTCMKTS:PFFOF) (FRA:POTA) is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. It's critical metals projects include the (drill-ready) Yergo Lithium property which encompasses the entire Aparejos Salar, located within the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle" in Argentina, as well as three Ontario, Canada lithium projects- Allison Lake North (Red Lake), Greenheart Lake and McNamara Lake (Ignace).
