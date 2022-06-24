Menü Artikel
VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Orford Mining Corporation: Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

09:43 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Toronto, Canada - Nancy Massicotte interview with David Christie, President & CEO of Orford Mining Corp. (CVE:ORM) (OTCMKTS:ORMFF), live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.ca

To watch the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110816/orm



About Orford Mining Corporation:

Orford Mining Corp. (CVE:ORM) (OTCMKTS:ORMFF) is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec.



Source:
Orford Mining Corp.



Contact:

Nancy Massicotte IR Pro Communications Inc. www.irprocommunications.com t: +1 604-507-3377 e: nancy@irprocommunications.com


