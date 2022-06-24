VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Orford Mining Corporation: Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Canada - Nancy Massicotte interview with David Christie, President & CEO of Orford Mining Corp. (CVE:ORM) (OTCMKTS:ORMFF), live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.ca
To watch the interview, please visit: https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110816/orm
About Orford Mining Corporation:
Orford Mining Corp. (CVE:ORM) (OTCMKTS:ORMFF) is a gold explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec. Orford's principal assets are the Qiqavik and West Raglan projects comprising a land package totaling over 105,000 hectares in the Cape Smith Belt of Northern Quebec.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!