VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Opus One Gold Corporation: Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Canada - Nancy Massicotte interview with Louis Morin, CEO of Nancy Massicotte Interviews Opus One Gold Corp. (CVE:OOR) (OTCMKTS:GFKRF) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.
The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.ca
To watch the interview, please visit: https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110818/oor
About Opus One Gold Corporation:
During the past five years, Opus One Gold Corp. (CVE:OOR) (OTCMKTS:GFKRF) has developed an area play in the Casa-Berardi-Douay-Cameron gold district of the Abitibi Greenstrone Belt of Quebec. The company holds a large land package that is highly prospective for gold as illustrated by its discovery on the Noyell project.
