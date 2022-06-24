Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

VIDEO: Nancy Massicotte Interviews Opus One Gold Corporation: Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario

11:17 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Toronto, Canada - Nancy Massicotte interview with Louis Morin, CEO of Nancy Massicotte Interviews Opus One Gold Corp. (CVE:OOR) (OTCMKTS:GFKRF) Live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.ca

To watch the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110818/oor



About Opus One Gold Corporation:

During the past five years, Opus One Gold Corp. (CVE:OOR) (OTCMKTS:GFKRF) has developed an area play in the Casa-Berardi-Douay-Cameron gold district of the Abitibi Greenstrone Belt of Quebec. The company holds a large land package that is highly prospective for gold as illustrated by its discovery on the Noyell project.



Source:
Opus One Gold Corp.



Contact:

Louis Morin Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +1-514-591-398 Nancy Massicotte IR Pro Communications Inc. www.irprocommunications.com t: +1 604-507-3377 e: nancy@irprocommunications.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Opus One Gold Corp.

Opus One Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2QGM6
CA6838811066
www.opusonegold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap