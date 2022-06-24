Val-d'Or Mining Announces Shareholder Meeting Results and Option Grants

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("Val-d'Or Mining" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on June 23, 2022.

At the meeting shareholders elected five directors, being Louis Doyle, Deborah Honig, Glenn J. Mullan, Lukas Shewchuk and Dr. C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders appointed MNP LLP as Val-d'Or Mining's auditor for the ensuing year and approved the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan, as amended and restated, to reflect the provisions of the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation, as required by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Following the shareholder meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan Lead Director: Deborah Honig Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega Chief Operating Officer: Dr. C. Jens Zinke Vice President, Exploration: Michael P. Rosatelli

The Company's Board has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants entitling the purchase of an aggregate 1,700,000 common shares at a per share price of $0.08 for a period of 5 years.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

President & Chief Executive Officer

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128816