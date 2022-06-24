International Prospect Ventures Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2022) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in Val-d'Or, Québec, and by telephone conference, on June 23, 2022.

At the meeting shareholders elected four directors, being Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, Glenn J. Mullan, Dr. Robert I. Valliant and Dr. C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders appointed MNP LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and approved the previously adopted 10% rolling stock option incentive plan, as amended and restated, to reflect the provisions of the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4 - Security Based Compensation, as required by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Martin J. Walter and Jason Libenson did not stand for re-election and their terms of office expired at the Meeting. The Company wishes to thank them for their contributions and for their service to the Company and its stakeholders.

Following the shareholder meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also appointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer: Glenn J. Mullan Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega Vice President, Exploration: Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

