Getty Copper Inc. Announces Ceo Resignation And Agm Voting Results

20:02 Uhr  |  CNW

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2022 - Getty Copper Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: GTC) announces that John B. Lepinski is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Lepinski resigned as part of his gradual retirement plans. Mr. Lepinski will remain with the Company as a director and advisor. In recognition of Mr. Lepinski being the founder of the Company and his long-time service as Chief Executive Officer, the board of directors has appointed him in the honorary position of Chairman Emeritus. The Company looks forward to Mr. Lepinski's continued involvement.

The board of directors has appointed Philip A. Potter as Interim Chief Executive Officer while the Company takes time to find a qualified candidate who will be committed to the Company's goal of advancing the Company's Highland Valley property.

AGM Results

The Company is pleased to announce the approval of all items at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "2022 AGM"), held June 22, 2022. All nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 AGM were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

Votes for (% Votes for )

Votes withheld (% Votes withheld)

Votes against (% Votes against)

John B. Lepinski

63,368,962 (99.52 %)

305,000 (0.48 %)

0 (0.00 %)

Thomas Hamaoka

63,611,962 (99.90 %)

62,000 (0.10 %)

0 (0.00 %)

Larry W. Reaugh

63,673,962 (100.00 %)

0 (0.00 %)

0 (0.00 %)

Earl W. Hope

63,673,962 (100.00 %)

0 (0.00 %)

0 (0.00 %)

Philip A. Potter

63,673,962 (100.00 %)

0 (0.00 %)

0 (0.00 %)

Shareholders at the 2022 AGM also voted in favour of appointing DeVisser Gray LLP, Professional Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company and approved and ratified the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Thomas Hamaoka, President, Director

Getty Copper Inc.
Phone: 604-931-3231 Fax: 604-931-2814

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

1000 Austin Ave., Coquitlam, B.C., Canada V3K 3P1
www.gettycopper.com
TSX Venture Exchange: GTC

SOURCE Getty Copper Inc.



Contact
Tel:(604) 931-3231, Fax: (604) 931-2814, E-mail: getty@telus.net
