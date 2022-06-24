Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, June 24, 2022 - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE MKT:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2022 Annual General Meeting held on June 23, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, a total of 215,554,654 common shares were voted, representing 40.69% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date. All nine nominees were elected to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). The voting results were as follows:

Director % of Votes For % of Votes Withheld Desmond Balakrishnan 55.39% 44.61% Steven Decker 75.76% 24.24% Robert Dickinson 71.58% 28.42% Gordon Keep 67.07% 32.93% Wayne Kirk 75.80% 24.20% David Laing 67.37% 32.63% Christian Milau 75.52% 24.48% Kenneth Pickering 66.81% 31.19% Ronald Thiessen 76.14% 23.86%

For the other items at the Meeting, shareholders re-appointed Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditor and approved the Company's amended and restated Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

