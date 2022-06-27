Monger Gold Ltd: Experienced Lithium Professional Appointed as CEO

Perth, Australia - Monger Gold Ltd. (ASX:MMG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Adam Ritchie as Chief Executive Officer as the Company strengthens the organisation's capabilities and skills as the Company progresses the development of the Scotty Lithium Project located in Nevada, USA.Mr Ritchie has over 20 years' experience in the resources sector having worked for multiple global leaders in the metals and mining space. Mr Ritchie holds a Masters of Engineering and a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours). The appointment of Mr Ritchie follows an extensive global executive search. Mr Ritchie was selected due to being a highly motivated leader with extensive knowledge of the lithium sector together with a thorough understanding of how to successfully develop mining assets. The Board believes Mr Ritchie's intimate technical and commercial knowledge of the lithium market makes him the ideal candidate to lead the Company through this next exciting phase.Mr Ritchie is the former Project Director Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) flagship Pilgangoora Lithium Project. During his tenure at Pilbara Minerals, Mr Ritchie was responsible for the execution of various key aspects integral to the execution, operation and optimisation of the world-class Pilgangoora Lithium Project.Monger Gold's Non-Executive Chair, Peretz Schapiro commented:"We are delighted to appoint Adam as CEO. Adam is the former Project Director of Pilbara Mineral's World-Class Pilgangoora Lithium Project (ASX:PLS) and brings tremendous enthusiasm and experience to assist MMG's growth into a globally recognised lithium business. Adam has a deep understanding of the lithium space and significant experience having worked on numerous world-class mining projects.A business is only as good as its people, and with Adam at the helm, we are confident that we will deliver significant shareholder value. On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I am delighted to welcome Adam to the team."Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Adam Ritchie said:"I am excited to accept the role of Chief Executive Officer at MMG. I was attracted to the Company for its vision and commitment to building a North American lithium business. The strong focus on exploring a diverse range of lithium resources in consideration of emerging technologies, the full supply chain and associated carbon footprint is progressive and admirable.The lithium market is still very young and there is great opportunity for the next wave of producers to provide an enhanced value proposition to the market. The market wants lithium - but it needs a long-term sustainable lithium supply chain. This is our mission.I look forward to working closely with MMG's board and shareholders, and to delivering value for all stakeholders."





