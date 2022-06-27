Dakota Gold Corp. Announces Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index

Lead, June 27, 2022 - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be included in the Russell 3000 Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27th, 2022 as part of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

"Dakota Gold's selection for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index represents a significant milestone for the Company," commented Jonathan Awde, President, CEO and Director of Dakota Gold. "The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds. We anticipate that this inclusion as well as the previously announced addition to the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF ("GDXJ"), and listing on the NYSE American earlier this year, will further increase market visibility and liquidity for the Company and our investors."

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 6th, 2022 ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold (NYSE American: DC) is a South Dakota-based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 40 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

The Dakota Gold team is focused on new gold discoveries and opportunities that build on the legacy of the Homestake District and its 145 years of gold mining history.

Subscribe to Dakota Gold's e-mail list at www.dakotagoldcorp.com to receive the latest news and other Company updates.

Shareholder and Investor Inquiries

For more information, please contact:

Jonathan Awde, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604-761-5251

Email: JAwde@dakotagoldcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the market visibility and liquidity of the Company's common shares. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of Dakota Territory Resource Corp.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, as amended, as updated by annual, quarterly and other reports and documents that we file with the SEC, including the registration statement on Form S-1 that has been filed with the SEC and Dakota Territory Resource Corp.'s proxy statement filed on Form DEF 14A. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128897