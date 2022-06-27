Bald Eagle Mails and Files Circular Relating to its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for July 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

Proxy voting deadline is July 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

Board of Directors recommends that Shareholders vote FOR all resolutions.

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 - Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("Bald Eagle" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) today announced it has commenced the mailing of the management information circular and other related materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to Bald Eagle's shareholders ("Shareholders") in connection with the annual general and special meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting Materials have also been filed with regulators and electronic copies are available on SEDAR under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.

The Meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at 1600-100 King St. W., Toronto, ON M5X 1G5.

Cast Your Vote in Support

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Meeting Materials in detail and cast their vote in favour of all resolutions prior to the proxy voting cut-off on July 13, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Toronto time). Voting is easy. Shareholders may vote online, by telephone or other methods described in the form of proxy or voting instruction form that Shareholders will receive in the mail.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle is a resource company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho. The Corporation's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets. From time to time, the Corporation may also evaluate the acquisition of other mineral exploration assets and opportunities.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, the Meeting and the business and strategic plans of Bald Eagle.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Bald Eagle, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Bald Eagle has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Bald Eagle does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Bald Eagle Gold Corp.