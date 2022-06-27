Gratomic Provides Drilling Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project

TORONTO, June 27, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces that an additional 778.2 m of drilling (for a total of 3,162.8 m to date (the press release dated May 25, 2022 erroneously reported 2,177.7 m for 18 holes but the actual number was 2384.6 m)) of the 5,000-meter drilling campaign on its Capim Grosso graphite project has been completed. 22 diamond drillholes (DD) have been completed to date, with two additional holes in progress. Included in this press release are assay details on holes 14, 15 and 16, outstanding assay results on the remaining completed holes will follow at a later date. The project is located in the Bahia State of Brazil, with the Company holding a 100% controlling interest in the property.

Table 1: Drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (WGS84 UTM 24S)

NAME X Y Z AZIMUTH DIP EOH CGD001 391942 8749876 381 45 -58 100.10 CGD002 391867 8749905 382 50 -60 141.20 CGD003 391926 8749863 381 50 -60 120.55 CGD004 391842 8749975 381 50 -60 93.15 CGD005 391775 8750076 378 50 -60 111.00 CGD006 391722 8750171 378 50 -60 120.65 CGD007 391626 8750343 375 50 -60 120.20 CGD008 391755 8750196 376 50 -60 100.05 CGD009 391603 8750328 376 50 -60 120.00 CGD010 391597 8750372 375 50 -60 141.00 CGD011 391574 8750352 376 50 -60 140.05 CGD012 391533 8750454 373 50 -60 134.65 CGD013 391431 8750595 373 50 -60 140.70 CGD014 391392 8750562 376 50 -60 206.90 CGD015 391336 8750756 371 50 -60 151.00 CGD016 391317 8750785 371 50 -60 151.15 CGD017 391294 8750765 372 50 -60 162.05 CGD018 391233 8750891 369 50 -60 130.20 CGD019 391115 8751066 371 50 -60 190.15 CGD020 390523 8751978 384 50 -60 190.75 CGD021 390438 8752101 385 50 -60 195.10 CGD022 390336 8752238 385 50 -60 202.20

The fourth batch of its drillhole assays from the Capim Grosso Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following:

50 assays, which includes three internal Certified Reference Materials (CRM)

Table 2: Table 2 highlights intervals from holes CGD014, CGD015 and CGD016 on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results from the 2 holes is set out in Table 3 below. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 98 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

DH_Hole DH_From_m DH_To_m Hole_ID Length_m TGC_% TGC_ BEST INTERVAL CGD014 121.30 121.88 CGD014 0.58 10.55 0.58m @ 10.55 % TGC CGD014 171.11 172.40 CGD014 1.29 6.56 1.29m @ 6.56 % TGC CGD014 173.58 174.32 CGD014 0.74 7.09 0.74m @ 7.09 % TGC CGD015 70.50 78.40 CGD015 7.90 9.46 7.90m @ 9.46 % TGC CGD015 116.90 118.96 CGD015 2.06 3.17 2.06m @ 3.17 % TGC CGD016 63.40 68.70 CGD016 5.30 4.62 5.30m @ 4.62 % TGC CGD016 103.60 104.78 CGD016 1.18 7.20 1.18m @ 7.20 % TGC CGD016 107.46 108.88 CGD016 1.42 6.62 1.42m @ 6.62 % TGC

SGS Geosol's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide CO2, which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.

Once the drilling is complete and all drillholes are assayed, the Company intends to process the obtained data in order to generate a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") for the Capim Grosso asset, which will be combined with pilot metallurgical testing data and other relevant information in order to generate a Feasibility Study (FS) and fast track the project development.

Table 3: Graphitic carbon assays from a further 3 drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (all drillholes to date have intersected graphite). Drill core was halved, and samples taken according to visual grade estimation in one meter increments. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 2 m increments. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 98 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

HOLE # FROM_m TO_m INTERVAL_m SAMPLE # TGC_% CGD014 41.56 42.56 1 X6881 N.A. CGD014 42.56 43.48 0.92 X6882 N.A. CGD014 46.35 47.36 1.01 X6883 N.A. CGD014 48.9 49.74 0.84 X6884 N.A. CGD014 121.3 121.88 0.58 X6886 10.55 CGD014 169.8 171.11 1.31 X6887 N.A. CGD014 171.11 171.7 0.59 X6888 6.08 CGD014 171.7 172.4 0.7 X6889 6.97 CGD014 172.92 173.58 0.66 X6890 0.83 CGD014 173.58 174.32 0.74 X6891 7.09 CGD015 59.35 59.85 0.5 X6892 0.83 CGD015 65.7 66.8 1.1 X6893 0.16 CGD015 66.8 67.8 1 X6894 0.46 CGD015 67.8 68.8 1 X6895 0.1 CGD015 68.8 69.8 1 X6896 0.41 CGD015 69.8 70.5 0.7 X6897 0.3 CGD015 70.5 71.35 0.85 X6898 7.04 CGD015 71.35 72.35 1 X6899 12.72 CGD015 72.35 73.35 1 X6900 6.48 CGD015 73.35 74.35 1 U4501 7.97 CGD015 74.35 75.35 1 U4502 7 CGD015 75.35 76.35 1 U4503 7.89 CGD015 76.35 77.35 1 U4504 6.19 CGD015 77.35 78.4 1.05 U4506 19.52 CGD015 116.9 117.9 1 U4507 2.6 CGD015 117.9 118.96 1.06 U4508 3.7 CGD016 49.4 50.4 1 U4509 0.27 CGD016 50.4 51.4 1 U4510 0.48 CGD016 51.4 52.4 1 U4511 1.08 CGD016 54.4 55.7 1.3 U4512 0.96 CGD016 55.7 56.6 0.9 U4513 1.9 CGD016 56.6 57.33 0.73 U4514 0.59 CGD016 63.4 64.4 1 U4515 2.92 CGD016 64.4 65.6 1.2 U4516 7.62 CGD016 65.6 66.6 1 U4517 5.36 CGD016 66.6 67.6 1 U4518 2.99 CGD016 67.6 68.7 1.1 U4519 3.68 CGD016 68.7 69.65 0.95 U4520 N.A. CGD016 69.65 70.55 0.9 U4521 N.A. CGD016 76.95 77.95 1 U4522 N.A. CGD016 77.95 78.95 1 U4523 0.33 CGD016 78.95 79.95 1 U4524 0.16 CGD016 79.95 80.95 1 U4526 1.68 CGD016 80.95 81.65 0.7 U4527 0.95 CGD016 103.6 104.78 1.18 U4528 7.2 CGD016 107.46 108.43 0.97 U4529 5.78 CGD016 108.43 108.88 0.45 U4530 8.43

Qualified Persons

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 .

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Subscribe at gratomic.ca/contact/ to be added to our email list.

For Marketing and Media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706628/Gratomic-Provides-Drilling-Update-on-Capim-Grosso-Graphite-Project