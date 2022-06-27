Adamera Mobilizes Drill in Preparation for 2022 Drilling at Buckhorn 2.0 Gold Project - Corporate Presentation Included

Vancouver, June 27, 2022 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ); (OTC:DDNFF) announces that drill mobilization is underway for the Buckhorn 2.0 gold property in Washington State. The first hole is expected to be collared in one week. Multiple targets have been permitted for drill testing by relevant authorities. The specific target order will be finalized shortly.

"The targets we continue to develop on the Buckhorn 2.0 project are compelling and ready to be tested. Our exploration methodology has been to use multiple layers of data to develop targets for ground truthing and subsequent drilling. Our team has been working hard on both the technical and permitting fronts to prepare for a successful 2022 drilling program," says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera.

Target Development and Exploration Surveying

An ongoing analysis of ground magnetics data collected in 2021 has defined several zones of high frequency magnetic activity interpreted to be caused by skarn alteration, analogous to the Buckhorn gold skarn deposit, located near the center of the property. The Buckhorn Mine, owned by Kinross Gold Corp., produced 1.3 million ounces of gold at a grade of about 13 g/t. The mine closed in 2017.

The 2021 magnetic data indicates a major skarn alteration zone extending southwest from the Buckhorn Mine through Adamera's Keystone target area. Additional magnetic surveying this season has significantly extended this zone further to the southwest. The trend hosts two priority VTEM drill targets and areas of high-grade gold in rock samples.

Adamera field crews have also been conducting various surveys to further develop targets. To date, 174 line-kilometres of VLF-EM have been completed. The VLF-EM surveying is defining conductive zones and trends possibly caused by sulfide bearing structures. The combination of high-resolution ground magnetic and VLF-EM data is defining zones with coincident geophysical responses. Field checking of a number of these targets has resulted in the discovery of new zones of sulfide mineralization.

A test Self Potential survey carried out over the Keystone area has detected a strong anomaly coincident with a high priority VTEM anomaly and highly active magnetics. The Keystone area contains numerous high-grade gold anomalies and a historic drill hole with a 45g/t gold intercept at 75 metres depth.

Martin St Pierre P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, assisted in reviewing the data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced 8 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

