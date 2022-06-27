Exploration Update: Noble Retains Dr. Ed van Hees

Toronto, June 27, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB), (FRANKFURT:NB7), (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has retained Dr. Ed van Hees as a Consultant to Noble.

Dr. Ed van Hees is a registered professional geoscientist with over 40 years of domestic and international experience working in, exploring for, and doing research on the origin and geochemistry of Orogenic gold deposits. He has worked as an exploration field geologist, mine geologist, exploration manager, consulting geologist, research scientist and professor of geology. Most recently, Dr. van Hees was employed as the Regional Resident Geologist responsible for the Timmins and Sault Ste Marie Mining Districts with the Ontario Geological Survey Resident Geology Program. Here he supervised the professional staff and authored / co-authored 7 Annual Reports of Activity and 10 Recommendations for Exploration between 2016 and 2020. Starting in 2019 he was employed as a professor for the Haileybury School of Mines where he has taught and helped develop seven geology, geochemistry, geophysics and environmental courses. From 2001 to 2015, Dr. van Hees was a professor of geology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, where he taught core geology courses including Mineralogy, Petrology, Structural Geology and Exploration / Economic Geology, as well as conducting research on the geochemistry and structural geology of Orogenic gold deposits, and the geochemistry of metal pollution. In total he has authored/co-authored 36 publications.

Ed owns a consulting company that has done contract exploration work, written NI43-101 reports and research for numerous major and junior mining companies since 1986. He was the Qualified Person for a gold producer with mining operations in Quebec, Peru and Siberia between 2012 and 2015. Prior to starting his company, he was the Area Superintendent of Area Exploration (aka Exploration Manager) for Pamour Porcupine Mines Ltd for 7 years during which time he initiated / organized and ran Pamorex, the exploration arm of the company. He has also worked as a mine production geologist in the Aunor and Pamour mines, for a cumulative total of 4 years, while conducting research for his M.Sc. thesis and Ph.D. dissertation.

Ed holds a Doctor of Science with Specialization in Economic Geology from the University of Michigan.

Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said "we are extremely pleased to have Ed join the Noble technical team and to bring his direct knowledge and understanding of projects in northern Ontario more specifically in the Timmins and Hearst areas that not only host the balance of our Project 81 properties but also the Nagagami Niobium/Rare Earths and Boulder Copper projects."

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold mineral rights to ~36,400 hectares, in the Timmins-Cochrane area of Northern Ontario, included in which Noble has acquired a 50% interest in 7 patents and 310 tenure identified mining claims totalling ~6,600ha in Carnegie, Kidd, Wark and Prosser Townships and an option on 4,800ha in Calder Twp. known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its recently acquired ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. In addition, it holds mineral rights to ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

