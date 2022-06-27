Western Copper And Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Shareholders' Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2022 - Western Copper and Gold Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE MKT: WRN) announces the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2022.
Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five (5) and elected all directors, as follows:
Director
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Tara Christie
64,325,842
97.70 %
1,515,766
2.30 %
Michael Vitton
65,124,385
98.91 %
717,224
1.09 %
Bill Williams
65,523,917
99.52 %
317,691
0.48 %
Kenneth Williamson
64,824,195
98.45 %
1,017,413
1.55 %
Klaus Zeitler
64,699,314
99.28 %
1,142,295
1.73 %
Shareholders also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company and authorized the directors to set their remuneration.
The Company's report of voting results will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml), and on the Company's website.
ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
Western Copper and Gold Corp. is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.
The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.
For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.
