Frank Giustra Acquires Securites Of Dlv Resources Ltd.

TSXV - DLV.H

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2022 - DLV Resources Ltd. ("DLV" or the "Company") (TSXV: DLV.H) is pleased to announce that pursuant to shares purchased in the market, Frank Giustra has become an insider of the Company.

The Company has been advised that Frank Giustra (the "Acquiror") has acquired, through his joint actors, indirect ownership and or control of 7,225,000 common shares of DLV Resources Ltd. representing approximately 9.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Prior to the acquisition of securities, Mr. Giustra owned, directly or indirectly, and/or controlled an aggregate of 5,625,000 common shares representing 7.57% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

Mr. Giustra, through his joint actors, now owns and/or controls 12,850,000 common shares (all of which are owned by the Acquiror's joint actors and none of which are owned by the Acquiror directly), representing approximately 17.29% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Mr. Giustra may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Issuer, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. A copy of the Early Warning Report filed by Mr. Giustra may be obtained from the Issuer's SEDAR profile.

ON BEHALF OF DLV Resources Ltd.

"Geir Liland"

Geir Liland,

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE DLV Resources Ltd.