Endurance Reports 3.89 GPT Gold over 30.48 m, 8.57 GPT Gold over 10.66 m and 6.11 GPT Gold over 18.29 m From the Reliance 2022 RC Program

Vancouver, June 28, 2022 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report additional excellent near-surface, high-grade results from the 2022 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results reported below are for the furthest southeast RC holes completed at the Eagle Area which indicates Eagle area mineralization remains open to expansion to the southeast. Drilling highlights include:

RC22-078 is the furthest step-out drill intersection to date at the Eagle Area and returned 3.89 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 30.48 metres ("m") starting at 32 m downhole depth. The hole extends the strike length of the Eagle 020 Target Zone ("020 Zone") by 165 m to the southeast from hole DDH21-020 which returned 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m. (see News Release January 12, 2022).

RC22-078 contained two higher grade intervals within the 30.48 m intersection of 5.80 gpt gold over 7.62 m and 7.68 gpt gold over 4.57 m.

Between RC22-078 and DDH21-020 along the 020 Zone trend, RC22-084 intersected 6.11 gpt gold over 18.29 m, starting at 39.62 m. RC22-084 contained a higher-grade interval of 9.62 gpt gold over 7.62 m.

The Eagle Zone was also successfully intersected in RC22-079 with another excellent intersection of 8.57 gpt gold over 10.66 m (including 11.57 gpt gold over 6.09 m) starting at 28.96 m.

Within the Eagle area, the Eagle Zone is a shallow minus 35 degree southwest dipping mineralized structure that is contiguous with and transitions into the steeply southwest dipping, interpreted feeder structure referred to as the 020 Zone located within the Eagle South soil anomaly trend.

Mineralization in the Eagle area has now been delineated along a 400-meter trend by 71 relatively shallow RC and diamond drill intersections with an average mineralized drill length of 9.6 m and a weighted average grade of 5.17 gpt gold.

Diamond drilling is currently active with the completion to date of 1109 m in five drill holes in the 020 Target area near both DDH21-020 and RC22-084 with the objective of expanding the depth potential of the 020 Target. Assay results are pending.

"The Eagle Area RC drilling has delivered excellent near-surface gold results," commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "We now look forward to further expanding this Orogenic gold system with the current diamond drilling program."

In the 2022 RC Program, 33 RC holes were completed for total of 2448 m and all results have now been reported. In the Eagle area, RC22-074, RC22-075, RC22-076, RC22-081, and RC22-082 were drilled in areas now interpreted to be the footwall of the Eagle Zone. RC22-083 was drilled vertically at the same collar location as RC22-078 for the purposes of establishing a water well in support of the diamond drilling program.

The locations of the RC drill holes at Eagle are located on Figure 1 Drill Plan and Figure 2 Longitudinal Section. The 2022 assay results are summarized in Table 1 below. The complete tabulation of 2020 and 2021 RC drill results are summarized on the Company website and the 2021 diamond drill results are also summarized here on the Company website.

Systematic surface channel sampling (279 samples) has now been completed in the Eagle area along drill trails constructed in late 2021. Results will be reported when received.

For the current active diamond drilling program a total of 150 diamond drill core samples have been submitted to the ALS Global laboratory for gold assay and multi-element ICP analysis. Assay results will be reported when received.

Gold intersections in the Reliance Property are associated with intense iron-carbonate and sericite alteration, within structurally deformed quartz-rich cataclastite breccia sequences related to the Royal Shear. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts of arsenopyrite, stibnite and pyrite as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias often with associated pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. Reliance is interpreted to represent a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

RC samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size was reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored at the property. pXRF analysis was conducted by a Company geologist at the project site on all RC chip samples. An Olympus Vanta XRF Analyzer was used for the analysis which is capable of measuring elements from concentrations as low as single parts per million (ppm). RC samples with anomalous pXRF As results are submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology.

The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Figure 1: Reliance Property, Eagle Area - 2022 Drill Plan

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/129278_1ba4af5a24bf3b07_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Reliance Property, Eagle Area - Longitudinal Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/129278_1ba4af5a24bf3b07_003full.jpg

