South Atlantic Gold Announces New Continuous Anomaly from Consolidated Geophysics Drone Survey

Kelowna, June 28, 2022 - South Atlantic Gold Inc. (TSXV:SAO) ("South Atlantic" or the "Company") announces the continuance of consolidation and interpretation of the geological and geophysical data at the Pedra Branca project located in Ceará State, northeastern Brazil. A new updated map illustrates an anomaly resulting from the geophysical magnetic survey alongside with the 33 top intercepts to date from Phases I and II (click here to view map).

Douglas Meirelles, CEO stated, "The potential size and scale of the Pedra Branca project is quickly growing as the consolidation and interpretation of the exploration works continues. The mineralization of a continuous trend is evident. As highlighted in the June 13, 2022 news release (click here to view), new compelling targets were discovered and this work will form the basis for the next phase of exploration over the Mineral Resource area, that remains open in all directions including at depth.

Mr. Meirelles continued, "Moving forward, we will finalize consolidation of the recent exploration results in order to better understand the structural controls on gold mineralization, which will enable us to prioritize the best targets for future drilling. This approach is effective on a district-scale asset such as Pedra Branca which extends for 60km covering an area greater than 45,000 hectares."

Completed Geophysics Work

The high-resolution geophysics flown over areas of known mineralization presents a unique magnetic signature which extends beyond the limits of the current resource defined by drilling completed to date. Integration of his new data with prior geological information will now allow further refinement and prioritization of targets along the full extent of the controlling structural trend which traverses South Atlantic's tenement package.

New Strike Length

The strike length for the mineralized trend over the resource and main target areas has continued to grow and now stands at 14 kilometers of strike length. Additionally, exploration conducted in both Phase I and II included drilling with an average depth of approximately 40 meters, hence the trend is not only open laterally and throughout its extension but open at depth. The map below also highlights an area with no exploration work in conjunction with the 33 highest grade intercepts that have been released in previous news releases but have not, until now, been exhibited on a map with the geophysical magnetic results.



Click Image To View Full Size

Qualified Person's Statement

The scientific and technical information that forms the basis for parts of this news release was reviewed and approved by Marcelo Antonio Batelochi (P.Geo.), MAUSIMM (CP), the Company's Exploration Manager who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About South Atlantic Gold

South Atlantic Gold is an exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in the Americas. Our flagship asset is the 100%-owned Pedra Branca project, located 280 km southwest of Fortaleza, Ceará State, Brazil. South Atlantic Gold is focused on creating value for its shareholders by engaging in the development and acquisition of high-quality mineral assets located in stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions. South Atlantic Gold is based in Kelowna, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "SAO".

