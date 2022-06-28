Bald Eagle Gold Corp. Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in the United States

TORONTO, June 28, 2022 - Bald Eagle Gold Corp. ("Bald Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV:BIG) (OTCQB:BADEF), is pleased to announce that it has qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") and its common shares are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The Company's common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB under the symbol "BADEF". Bald Eagle's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BIG".

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and transferring the Common Shares and to enhance the liquidity of the Common Shares in the United States because of the accelerated settlement period and the expected reduction in costs for investors and brokers, enabling the Company's common shares to be traded over a wider selection of brokerage firms.

"Listing Bald Eagle on the OTCQB is a first step to provide easier access and trading capability in our shares for both institutional and retail investors in the United States. Trading on OTCQB will further contribute to our strategy to continue enhancing share liquidity and broaden the reach and awareness of our corporate branding. The Company's asset focus is in the United States and the listing complimentary to ultimately drive value for our shareholders" stated Darren Collins, Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company.

The OTCQB offers investors transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find real-time level 2 quotes and market information at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BADEF/overview.

Nauth LPC acted as OTCQB sponsor.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the OTC connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The OTC Markets Group Inc. enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about the OTC Markets Group Inc., visit www.otcmarkets.comb .OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle is a resource company focused on the exploration and development of advanced exploration assets in known gold districts in the Americas. The Company's objective is to acquire advanced exploration projects for exploration and development. The Company intends to, through evaluating historical data and utilizing modern exploration techniques and geological concepts enhance resources. The management team and board of directors of the Company have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

