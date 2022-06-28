Tarku's Completes Site Visit to its Silver Strike, Arizona

MONTREAL, June 28, 2022 - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:TKU - FRA: 7TK - OTCQB:TRKUF) (the "Company" or "Tarku") is pleased to announce its Chairman, Bernard Lapointe, President and CEO, Julien Davy, and a team of consultants has completed a site visit to the 100% owned Silver Strike Project, located in the Tombstone Mining District Cochise County, Arizona.

The site visit focused on validating and ground truthing the results of Tarku's 2021 drill program and the recently completed geophysical campaigns, concentrating on the Lucky Cuss, the Ground Hog and Solstice Targets.

At the Ground Hog Target, work was undertaken to improve the Company's understanding of the Mantos type mineralization discovered at the contact between the Nacos and the Bisbee Limestones, during last drill program.

This Target is a newly discovered mineralized zone that was never worked historically and returned 48g/t AgEq over 7.6 m at a depth of 150 m below the surface and 2,447 g/t AgEq on a grab sample on surface (see August 10, 2021 press release)

At the Solstice Target, work focused on the definition of the conjugate veining system (N030 and N090) and the associated enrichment in silver and manganese mineralization associated with coalescence of the two vein systems, where the mineralized zones can be up to 6m (true width).

Samples of this remnant mineralisation have sent for assays with results expected in early-Q3 2022.

The multi-mineral potential, coherent with the Carbonate Replacement Deposit model (CRD model), is now well defined at Silver Strike as demonstrated by Tarku's high-grade drill and grab samples, rich in in Silver, Gold, Copper, Lead, Zinc and Manganese, validating historical mineral variations that was previously misunderstood.

6,000m drill program testing these exciting targets remains on target to commence this year.

Julien Davy, President and CEO of Tarku Resources said: "The site visit to Silver Strike with a team of geologists and a GIS specialist has allowed us to further assess the implications of the recently completed program of drilling and geophysics. Our interpretation of the results of this work is ongoing and we will update the market further in due coarse. Historical mining in the area left a lot of mineralisation behind for several reasons as technical issues or commodity prices too low. Our work will all feed into our targeting work ahead of are 6,000m drill program due to commence this year."

Julien Davy, P.Geo., M.Sc, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarku, the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, prepared, supervised and approved the technical information in this news release.

Tarku is an exploration company focused on new discoveries in favourable mining jurisdictions such as Quebec and Arizona.

In Arizona, within the famous Tombstone District, Tarku owns 100% of the 29 km2 Silver Strike Project. Silver Strike has been interpreted by management to have the protentional for similar CRD Deposits comparable to the Hermosa Project, located 80km west in Santa Cruz County, Arizona, which South32 acquired for USD 1.8 billion in 2018. Tarku is currently planning a deep-penetrating and high-resolution geophysical survey over the priority targets, with a minimum of 5,000-meter drill program to follow this year.

In Quebec, Tarku owns 100% of the "Three A's" exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami Greenstone Belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt. The Detour Belt has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc. Tarku has now commenced a deep-penetration and high-definition IP geophysical survey over priority area on Atlas and Apollo Projects, and a minimum of 3,000-meter drill program is planned to follow this during 2022.

