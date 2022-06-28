West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. Announces Engagement of Oak Hill Financial Inc. for Investor Relations and Advisory Services

Calgary, June 28, 2022 - West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Toronto-based Oak Hill Financial ("Oak Hill") to assist with investor relations activities. West High Yield has partnered with Oak Hill to enhance its visibility and profile to the public and in the financial community.

Oak Hill has been engaged for an initial three-month period. Oak Hill is to provide west High Yield with Canadian investor relations advisory activities, at a monthly advisory fee of CAD$14,000 plus applicable taxes, as long as this agreement remains in effect.

Oak Hill and West High Yield are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Oak Hill does not have any additional interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

"We are excited to work with Oak Hill to expand the visibility of our world class strategic critical mineral resource and to provide business and capital markets advisory to the Company. We believe that at the current stage of our Record Ridge magnesium project development, and in the middle of an exciting gold drilling program at the Midnight deposits, working with a great IR firm like Oak Hill will create the right awareness and understanding of the Company among the investor community, and help attain a fair valuation of the Company," said Frank Marasco, Jr, CEO of West High Yield.

"West High Yield is an exciting, differentiated opportunity for our clients," says Marc Raffoul, Managing Partner of Oak Hill. "It combines the unique attributes of ESG, highly seasoned management as well as the potential for strong cash flow generation. We look forward to working with the Company to dramatically enhance its visibility in the investment community."

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to develop its Record Ridge strategic critical mineral magnesium deposit using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO 2 emissions.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (403) 660-3488 Facsimile: (403) 206-7159

Email: frank@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129338