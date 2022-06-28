Mundoro Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting and Corporate Update

Vancouver, June 28, 2022 - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company"), an royalty generator with a portfolio of mineral properties primarily focused on base metals, is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Results from Annual General Meeting

The Company's shareholders voted in favor of all matters brought before the meeting. A summary of the voting results is shown below:

Motion % For Set Number of Directors to 4 98.134% Teo Dechev 98.134% Nick Hatch 98.134% Stephen Altmann 98.134% Michael Calyniuk 98.134% Appointment of Auditors 98.134% Equity Incentive Plan 98.134%

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Retirement of Chairman

Mr. John Hoey, Non-Executive Director and as Non-Executive Chairman of Mundoro, after 14 years of service to the Company has retired, with effect from the close of Mundoro's Annual General Meeting.

Mundoro Chairman, John Hoey, said, "It has been an honor to serve as Mundoro's Chairman for the past 14 years. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as both a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of Mundoro and leave the Company in the capable hands of a strong and committed Management team and Board. While I have decided now is the right time for my retirement from the Board, I fully expect to remain an interested and engaged shareholder of the Company."

Mundoro Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Teo Dechev, said, "On behalf of all of us at Mundoro I would like to thank John Hoey for his strong leadership and contributions to Mundoro over the past 14 years. I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to collaborate with John over the last 14 years. Not only is he a great business leader with an accurate and informed view of international business, but he has also been a mentor providing advice and insight. During his tenure as Chairman, Mundoro has transitioned to a generative focus in Eastern Europe and the USA and is well positioned for continued growth and value creation for years to come. As we advance our growth plans, we look forward to receiving his continued contributions and support."

Officer Appointment

Mundoro is pleased to appoint Mr. James Scott as interim Chief Financial Officer effective June 28, 2022. Mr. Scott brings over 30 years of experience in accounting with a focus on the minerals sector. His career began as a Senior Manager at PriceWaterhouse Coopers (PWC) and thereafter he held senior positions at Inco Ltd., Ascot Solutions, and Prised Solar Inc. Mr. Scott is a designated Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA), is a designated Chartered Accountant (CA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto. Mr. Peter Wong will be stepping down as CFO due to personal reasons. We thank Mr. Wong for his past services as CFO and wish him success in his personal endeavors.

On behalf of the Company,

Teo Dechev

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

About Mundoro

Mundoro is a publicly listed company on the TSX-V in Canada and OTCQB in the USA with a portfolio of mineral properties focused on primarily base metals. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro's asset portfolio generates near-term cash payments to Mundoro from partners and creates royalties attached to each mineral property. The portfolio of mineral properties is currently focused on predominately copper in two mineral districts: Western Tethyan Belt in Eastern Europe and the Laramide Belt in the southwest USA.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

