Meridian Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

LONDON, June 28, 2022 - Meridian Mining UK S (TSX:MNO)(Frankfurt/Tradegate:2MM)(OTCQB:MRRDF), ("Meridian" or the "Company") announces the voting results from the Company's Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 65,594,148 common shares were voted, representing 38.88% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 16, 2022. Each of the matters voted upon is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 16, 2022, which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Voting was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting. Shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all the items of business before the Meeting, including setting the number of executive and non-executive directors at six (6) and for the election of Adrian McArthur, Gilbert Clark, Charles Riopel, John Skinner, Susanne Sesselmann and Mark Thompson as directors for the ensuing year.

The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld %

Withheld Adrian McArthur (Executive) 65,559,708 99.95 34, 440 0.05 Gilbert Clark (Executive) 65,520,308 99.88 73,840 0.12 Charles Riopel (Non-executive) 65,512,308 99.87 81,840 0.13 John Skinner (Non-executive) 65,559,643 99.95 34,505 0.05 Mark Thompson (Non-executive) 65,152,148 99.32 442,000 0.68 Susanne Sesselmann (Non-executive) 65,551,643 99.93 42,505 0.07

In addition, shareholders approved the following matters submitted before the Meeting:

Re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors of the Company; Appointment of Adler Shine LLP, as the Company's auditors in the United Kingdom for the ensuing year and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration; Approval of the Company's UK 2021 Annual Accounts; Adoption and Approval of the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan; Approval of the Amendment to Minutes of Meetings held between 2018 and 2021; and Approval by special resolutions authorizing the Board of Directors to amend the Articles of the Company to remove the voting powers of alternate directors.

No other business was put forth before the Meeting.

Additional details of the results of the Meeting will be provided in a Report of Voting Results to be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed Mr. Clark as Executive Chairman, Dr. McArthur as President and CEO, Ms. Soraia Morais as CFO, and Ms. Mariana Bermudez as Corporate Secretary. The Board of Directors also appointed Messrs. Riopel, Skinner and Thompson as Mrs. Sesselmann as members of the Company's Audit Committee.

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on resource development of the Cabaçal VMS copper-gold project, exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts located in the state of Mato Grosso; exploring the Espigão polymetallic project and the Mirante da Serra manganese project in the State of Rondônia Brazil.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining UK S

Dr. Adrian McArthur

CEO, President and Director

Executive Chairman

Meridian Mining UK S

Email: info@meridianmining.net.br

Ph: +1 (778) 715-6410 (PST)

Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts here: https://meridianmining.co/subscribe/

Follow Meridian on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MeridianMining

Further information can be found at www.meridianmining.co

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in under the heading "Risk Factors" in Meridian's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Meridian, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Meridian can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Meridian disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: Meridian Mining UK S

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706815/Meridian-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders