Emergent Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, June 28, 2022 - Emergent Metals Corp. ("Emergent" or the "Company") (TSXV:EMR) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on June 28, 2022. All resolutions presented to the shareholders were approved (please refer to the SEDAR filing of the Company's Information Circular dated May 24,2022). As a result, the number of Directors was set at five with the following nominees elected as Directors: David Watkinson, Robert Rosner, Andrew MacRitchie, Vincent Garibaldi, and Julien Davy. MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were re-appointed as the auditor of the Company. The Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan was re-approved.

About Emergent

Emergent is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business model).

In Nevada, Emergent's Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration Company, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO). The Mindora Property is a gold, silver, and base metal property located 12 miles from New York Canyon. Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, operators of the adjacent Rawhide Mine.

In Quebec, the Casa South Property, is an early-stage gold property adjacent to Hecla Mining Corporation's (NYSE:HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine. The Trecesson Property is located 50 km north of Val d'Or Mining Camp. Emergent has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Mine Property being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation (TSX:TLG). The Company also has a 1% NSR on the East-West Property adjacent to and on strike with Wesdome Gold Mine Ltd.'s (TSX:WDO) operating Kiena Complex and O3 Mining Corporation's (TSX:OIII) Marban Property.

Note that the location of Emergent's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines does not guarantee exploration success at Emergent's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emergentmetals.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

