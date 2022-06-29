For immediate release

29 June 2022

Serabi Gold Plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 28 June 2022, Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 30 May 2022 (the "Notice of Meeting").

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES



FOR % VOTES



AGAINST % VOTES



TOTAL % of ISC* VOTED VOTES



WITHHELD 1. That Mr. Clive Line be re-elected as a Director of the Company.



32,353,208 99.98% 5,321 0.02% 32,358,529 42.73% 30,000 2. That Mr. Aquiles Alegria be re-elected as a Director of the Company.



32,330,150 99.99% 7,379 0.02% 32,337,529 42.70% 51000 3 . That Mr. Nicolas Ba?ados be re-elected as a Director of the Company.



30,601,237 96.00% 6,292 0.02% 30,607,529 40.41% 1,781,000 4. 1. That the Directors are authorised to allot shares, grant rights or convert any security up to a nominal value of ?2,500,000.



31,516,066 99.62% 40,619 0.13% 31,556,685 41.67% 831,844 5. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of ?375,000.



31,520,916 99.49% 40,769 0.13% 31,561,685 41.67% 831,844 6. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 and in addition to the authority granted under resolution 5, the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of ?375,000 for the purposes of financing a transaction.



31,520,916 99.49% 40,769 0.13% 31,561,685 41.67% 826,844

* ISC - Issued Share Capital





Enquiries:

Serabi Gold Plc Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621 Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830 Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692 Email: contact@serabigold.com Website: www.serabigold.com Beaumont Cornish Limited



Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396 Peel Hunt LLP



Joint UK Broker Ross Allister / Alexander Allen Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000 Tamesis Partners LLP



Joint UK Broker Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868 Camarco



Financial PR Gordon Poole / Emily Hall Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

