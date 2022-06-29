Menü Artikel
Results of Annual General Meeting

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

For immediate release

29 June 2022

Serabi Gold Plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 28 June 2022, Shareholders approved all the ordinary and special resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 30 May 2022 (the "Notice of Meeting").

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR		 % VOTES

AGAINST		 % VOTES

TOTAL		 % of ISC* VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD
1. That Mr. Clive Line be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

 32,353,208 99.98% 5,321 0.02% 32,358,529 42.73% 30,000
2. That Mr. Aquiles Alegria be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

 32,330,150 99.99% 7,379 0.02% 32,337,529 42.70% 51000
3 . That Mr. Nicolas Ba?ados be re-elected as a Director of the Company.

 30,601,237 96.00% 6,292 0.02% 30,607,529 40.41% 1,781,000
4. 1. That the Directors are authorised to allot shares, grant rights or convert any security up to a nominal value of ?2,500,000.

 31,516,066 99.62% 40,619 0.13% 31,556,685 41.67% 831,844
5. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of ?375,000.

 31,520,916 99.49% 40,769 0.13% 31,561,685 41.67% 831,844
6. That subject to the passing of Resolution 4 and in addition to the authority granted under resolution 5, the Directors are authorised to allot equity securities for cash otherwise than on a pre-emptive basis up to a nominal value of ?375,000 for the purposes of financing a transaction.

 31,520,916 99.49% 40,769 0.13% 31,561,685 41.67% 826,844

* ISC - Issued Share Capital


Enquiries:

Serabi Gold Plc
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP

Joint UK Broker
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint UK Broker
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Camarco

Financial PR
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Copies of this release are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

ENDS



Serabi Gold Plc

Serabi Gold Plc
Bergbau
Großbritannien
A2JMGK
GB00BG5NDX91
www.serabigold.com
