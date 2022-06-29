VANCOUVER, June 29, 2022 - Tinka Resources Ltd. ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV & BVL:TK) (OTCQB:TKRFF) announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 5,750,000 common shares (the "Optioned Shares") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per Optioned Share for a period of four years.

On behalf of the Board, "Graham Carman" Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO Further Information:

www.tinkaresources.com Mariana Bermudez 1.604.685.9316

info@tinkaresources.com

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru. The Zinc Zone deposit has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 19.0 Mt @ 7.15% Zn, 16.8 g/t Ag & 0.2% Pb and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.9 Mt @ 5.4% Zn, 20.0 g/t Ag & 0.4% Pb (dated August 30, 2021 - see news release). The Ayawilca Tin Zone has an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.4 Mt grading 1.0% Sn. Tinka holds 46,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Peru, one of the largest holders of mining claims in the belt. Tinka is actively exploring for copper-gold skarn mineral deposits at its 100%-owned Silvia project. The Qualified Person, Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

SOURCE: Tinka Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706888/Tinka-Announces-Grant-of-Stock-Options