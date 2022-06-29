Athena Gold Intercepts Shallow High-Grade Gold with 15.3 G/T Over 35 Feet at its Excelsior Springs Project, Nevada

VACAVILLE, June 29, 2022 - Athena Gold Corp. (OTCQB:AHNR)(CSE:ATHA) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the 2022 reverse circulation ("RC") phase 1 drill program (the "Program") at its Excelsior Springs Project ("Project") located approximately 45 miles southwest of Goldfield in Esmeralda County, Nevada. A total of 11 vertical and angle holes were completed in this Program in early April 2022 on patented and unpatented claims comprising the Project.

High grade gold was discovered in hole DB-23 in a 110-foot intercept of 5.15 Au g/t and 8.9 Ag g/t including a 55-foot intercept of 10.03 Au g/t and 17.3 silver g/t, and 35-foot intercept of 15.3 Au g/t and 26.5 Ag g/t over 35 feet. These intercepts started at a depth of 140 feet in this 500 angled hole, which is located at the east end of known mineralization in the Buster zone.

DB?23 contained the highest-grade intercept of more than 20 feet thick at the Project and its Grade x Thickness ("G x T") product of 566 is twice as large as the next highest G x T from the Project's known historical RC drilling. In addition, it is open up and down dip and untested for potential strike length extensions of at least 450' to the west and more than 1,000 feet to the east.

John Power, President, and CEO of Athena, commented, "DB-23 is the best drill hole in the history the project. This remarkable High-grade discovery validates the potential of our flagship Project. Our technical advisors did an excellent job examining the technical database that includes 84 historic RC drill holes completed since 1986, developing the drill targets, and executing our initial RC drill Program."

Intercept Highlights

10.03 g/t Au and 17.3 g/t silver over 55 feet starting at 140 feet in DB-23, including 15.3 g/t Au and 26.5 g/t Ag over 35 feet.

1.10 g/t Au and 4.0 g/t Ag over 60 feet starting at 215 feet in DB?03, including 2.61 g/t Au over 20 feet.

1.11 g/t Au and 4.0 g/t Ag over 20 feet starting at 110 feet in BT-07; and

1.48 g/t Au and 2.8 g/t Ag over 20 feet starting at 265 feet in DB 22.

Program Details and Results

The Program was designed to better delineate and expand known mineralization along strike at the Project, aggressively test new peripheral targets, and further substantiate the Project as a regional-scale, intrusion-related, gold-bearing, hydrothermal system.

Phase 1 RC Drilling Data and Results Hole Intervals, Feet 2 Azimuth Decline Gold 1 Silver Total ID From To Length Degrees Degrees G/T G/T Depth, Ft DB-24 nsm 0 50 400 DB-23 140 250 110 180 50 5.15 8.9 400 includes 140 195 55 10.03 17.3 includes 140 175 35 15.35 26.5 DB-22 220 240 20 0 90 0.61 3.1 400 " 265 285 20 1.48 2.8 " 340 360 20 1.01 5.6 DB-3 215 275 60 135 50 1.10 4.0 350 BT-16 * 218 50 695 BT-15 nsm 38 50 825 BT-13 nsm 0 90 375 BT-12 nsm 180 50 350 BT-11 * 180 50 500 BT-7 110 130 20 135 50 1.11 4.0 380 BT-6 510 530 20 120 50 0.22 16.9 900 Total Drilling 5,575 nsm: no significant mineral * assays not yet received 1 Nominal gold cut off: 0.20 g/t. 2 Minimum mineral interval of 20 feet. Minimum 20 feet waste between mineral intervals. Maximum 20 feet waste within mineral intervals. As most spatial data is not yet available, drill intervals are not true mineral thicknesses.

The high grade intercept in DB-23 is open and untested up and down dip and along strike length extensions of at least 450 feet to the west and more than 1,000 feet to the east.

The intercept in DB-03 confirms the down dip and strike length extensions of gold mineralization from nearby historic RC holes.

The intercept in BT-07 is an extension of known mineralization in the historic underground workings northeast from the Upper Buster shaft and supports subsequent drilling up and down dip and along strike further to the northeast.

The intercepts in DB-22 appear to be located above the intercepts in DB-23 but further drilling and studies are required to fully define and assess the relationship of the intercepts in these two holes and the potential extensions therefrom.

All samples were shipped to American Assay Laboratories, an independent ISO-certified laboratory in Reno, Nevada. Additional drilling and analysis are required to determine the extent and true thicknesses of the new and existing mineralized intervals. Future exploration plans at the Project include detailed geological studies of the projected outcrop of this new mineral discovery along with further review of historical information in this area. A Phase 2 drill program will then be designed primarily to extend this mineralization along strike and up and down dip, as well as drilling other priority targets.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Procedures have been implemented to assure Quality Assurance Quality Control (QAQC) of drill hole assaying being done at an ISO Accredited assay laboratory. All intervals of drill holes are being assayed and samples were securely stored for shipment, with chain of custody documentation through delivery. Mineralized commercial reference standards and coarse blank standards were inserted every 20th sample in sequence to assure acceptable levels of confidence of the drill hole assays. When laboratory reports of the assays are received, QAQC protocols are immediately augmented to ensure dependability of the drill hole assays.

As the Excelsior Springs Project advances, additional QAQC measures will be implemented including selected duplicate check assaying on pulps and coarse rejects at a second accredited assay laboratory. All results will be analyzed for consistency.

Qualified Person

Donald G. Strachan, Certified Professional Geologist (CPG #10376 AIPG), is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of this press release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Strachan is independent of the Company and was responsible for the site management and technical aspects of the Program.

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on the Project.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

