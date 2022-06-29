Hawkmoon Announces Engagement of Kevin Weston

Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) ("Hawkmoon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Kevin Weston to assist with the Company's upcoming drill program on the Wilson Gold Project set for mid-July. Mr. Weston will assist Thomas Clarke, Hawkmoon's VP of Exploration, in this regard.

Kevin Weston is a mining engineer with more than 40 years of experience in the mining industry. He is a graduate of McGill University's mining engineering program and has significant experience in mining operations, exploration, and project management. Kevin has worked extensively in Northern Quebec at many projects, including Casa Berardi, Sigma/Lamaque and Comtois near Lebel-sur-Quévillon. His understanding of the Abitibi camp, fluency in French and expertise with property development will be an asset to Hawkmoon.

Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon, states "We are very pleased to be working with Kevin Weston on this year's drill campaign. His experience and understanding of Quebec geology and best practices will definitely be an important asset to the Company."

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word "expected", "projected", "pursuing", "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's drill program at the Wilson property, the engagement of Mr. Weston and the benefits of such engagement to the Company. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

