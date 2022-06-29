Secova Engages Soderholm to Begin Underwater Sampling on the Ottawa River Project

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2022 - Secova Metals Corp. ("Secova" or the "Company") (CSE:SEK), (Frankfurt:N4UP), (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Soderholm Maritime Services Inc. ("Soderholm") to conduct the initial underwater sampling programme at Secova's Ottawa River project. Soderholm is one of the leading underwater service specialists in Canada and has been in operations since 1979. Their reputation for exceptional workmanship and dependable scheduling makes Soderholm a perfect partner for Secova on its Ottawa River Project.

The first phase of Secova's operations at the Ottawa River site will be an eight (8) day underwater work programme beginning on July 18th. Secova's joint-venture partner, Nepean Bay Joint Venture Inc. has completed an extensive bathymetric survey to identify high priority sample areas. During this initial phase it is Secova's intention to collect several individual 1 Kg samples as well as bulk samples from previously identified potential targets.

The Company is confident that it will be able to quickly establish the presence of metals in the riverbed as Secova has secured the use of high-end underwater metal detectors that have been modified to alert a diver, by high intensity Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs), of the presence of various metals including copper, silver and gold. This will provide a significant technological advantage over previous exploration on the site.

The intention of this initial phase is to establish the potential of recoverable salable materials from the riverbed. Use of the underwater grid, testing and preparation of the on-site facilities will enable Secova to rapidly expand the scope of the recovery project if the initial samples indicate favourable results.

Pour une traduction française de ce communiqué de presse, veuillez visiter notre site Web à www.secova.ca.

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec.

