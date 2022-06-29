Baru Gold Announces Director Resignation and Provides Update on Filed Appeal

Vancouver, June 28, 2022 - Baru Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Baru") (TSXV:BARU) (OTC:BARUF) announces that Mr. Gerhardus Kielenstyn has resigned as a Director of Baru Gold and as Chief Operating Officer of the Company's subsidiary PT Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS") effective immediately. Mr. Jiriel Kumajas, Director of General Administration of the TMS Project, will replace Mr. Kielenstyn as Interim Chief Operating Officer of TMS until a permanent replacement is found.

The Company also wishes to provide an update on the appeal of a lawsuit filed in Manado, Indonesia in August of 2021, against two government departments which issued a permit to Baru's subsidiary, PT Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS").

On October 12, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against the North Sulawesi Province Government Head of Investment and One Stop Integrated Services of North Sulawesi as Defendant I and Head of Environmental Department of North Sulawesi as Defendant II. The lawsuit pertained to the issuance of the Environmental Permit ("AMDAL") to TMS in August of 2020. While Baru was not named in the lawsuit, the court granted permission for a representative of Baru to attend the proceedings in support of the government departments.

On June 3, 2022, judgement was issued in favor of the plaintiff. From the Company's perspective, the judgement was based on undefined procedural requirements, testimony of an expert not qualified to prepare an AMDAL report and an administrative oversight since corrected in a document that is in excess of 1,000 pages. TMS has already filed an appeal with the State Administrative High Court ("PTTUN") in Makassar and that process is expected to take three to five months to reach a verdict.

The AMDAL permit was used to obtain the upgraded construction/operation permit. The Company obtained an opinion from an external legal firm that stated TMS has a valid Contract of Work ("CoW") with the Indonesian government and has a valid operating licence from the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. Since the operational permit has not been annulled by the court, the production/operation licence remains valid and TMS will continue with its construction plans.

ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT

The Sangihe Gold Project ("Sangihe") is located on the Indonesian island of Sangihe, off the northern coast of Sulawesi. Sangihe has an existing National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 114,700 indicated and 105,000 inferred ounces of gold, as reported in the Company's "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia" (May 30, 2017). Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study.

The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement Contract of Work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by three Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project.

The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks such as the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs.

ABOUT BARU GOLD CORPORATION

Baru Gold Corp. is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team of mining and finance professionals boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold and coal assets. With strong retail and institutional shareholder support, Baru is positioned to become Indonesia's next gold producer.

Frank Rocca, BAppSc.(Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, CPI-KCMI, Chief Geologist of Baru Gold Corp. is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approves the content of this release.

Baru Gold Corp.

Per: "Terry Filbert"

Terry Filbert, Director



President & CEO

info@barugold.com

+1-206-890-8285



For investor contacts more information, please contact:

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

kevin@jeminicapital.com

647-725-3888 ext 702

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning future work programs, results and timing of any work programs, the Company's performance or events as of the date hereof. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

