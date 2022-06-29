MicroCap Review Magazine for Q2 2022 Now Online

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2022 - SNN Network, a global multimedia financial news and publishing company that focuses on delivering news, information, data and analytics for publicly traded microcap companies, today announced that the Q2 2022 Issue of the MicroCap Review Magazine is now available in digital format.

Click here to read: MicroCap Review Q2 2022 Issue

"We are pleased to announce the Q2 2022 issue of the MicroCap Review," said Robert Kraft, SNN Inc. CEO. "Our focus for this issue is 'Investing Globally.' We have incredible new content from our list of expert writers, influencers and opinion leaders in the MicroCap space discussing why investors and issuers are starting to look abroad, as well as global outlooks in specific sectors."

The Q2 2022 issue of MicroCap Review also includes profiles on public MicroCap companies, including:

Kraken Robotics, Inc. (TSX-V: PNG) / (OTCQB: KRKNF)

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW)

MicroCap Review Q2 2022 Issue articles from leading thinkers and experts in the MicroCap space include:

FEATURE: "Investing Globally: Why Investors and Issuers are Looking Abroad," featuring Thomas Bachrach (PFH Capital), Jason Hirschman (Hudson 215 Capital), Delilah Panino (TSX & TSX Venture), and Perth Tolle (Life + Liberty Indexes)

FEATURE: "Has the Definition of "Value Investing" Changed?" by Tobias Carlisle, Acquirers Funds

"My Love Affair with Global Investing," by Brandon Mackie, Private Investor

Legal Corner: "Vast Changes to Microcap Financing, Part II," by Jon Uretsky, Esq., PULLP

"EVs - Silver to Play a Minor or Major Role?" by David Morgan, The Morgan Report

Ask Mr. Wallstreet: "Should I Buy, Sell or Hold?" by Shelly Kraft

"Beware of Buying Biotech on the Bottom," by David Sable and Abigail Sirus, Special Situations Life Sciences Fund

"Global Cannabis in 2022," by Emily Paxhia and Morgan Paxhia, Poseidon Asset Management

Accounting Corner: "CFO Ultimate Stress Test," by Drew Bernstein, CPA, Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP

"How EOS® Can Improve Employee Retention," by Jackie Kibler

"Lake Resources (ASX: LKE) (OTCQB: LLKKF): Aligning Operations to Power North America's EV Revolution"

Market Maker Corner: "Payment for Order Flow," by Eric Flesche, Glendale Securities

"How Public Relations Can Support MicroCap and SmallCap Companies," by Shelly Kraft (SNN) and Roger Pondel (PondelWilkinson)

"Global Electrification for All Vehicles No Longer a Thing of the Future"

"Making Seats for Female Board Members," by Diane Yoo

"Battery Metals Overview," by Gavin Wendt, MineLife

Asia Corner: "Hong Kong IPO Market Hits Dry Spell" by Leslie Richardson

"Fund Manager Q&A with Tavi Costa"

"DTC Eligibility," by Erik Nelson, Coral Capital Advisors

"What is the Role of a MicroCap CFO?" by Wesley Ramjeet, PPMT Group

"Financing MicroCap Biotechs," by John Bonfiglio, PhD MBA, Independent Board Director

This issue of the MicroCap Review Magazine is dedicated in loving memory of Igor Levental.

