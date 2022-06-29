Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Robin E. Goad
67,595,332
97.82%
1,505,753
2.18%
Glen Koropchuk
67,734,593
98.02%
1,366,491
1.98%
John McVey
67,739,525
98.03%
1,361,560
1.97%
Mahendra Naik
66,556,189
96.32%
2,544,895
3.68%
David Ramsay
65,616,270
94.96%
3,484,814
5.04%
Edward Yurkowski
67,940,000
98.32%
1,161,085
1.68%
Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune's auditors.
About Fortune Minerals:
Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005691/en/
