Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Robin E. Goad 67,595,332 97.82% 1,505,753 2.18% Glen Koropchuk 67,734,593 98.02% 1,366,491 1.98% John McVey 67,739,525 98.03% 1,361,560 1.97% Mahendra Naik 66,556,189 96.32% 2,544,895 3.68% David Ramsay 65,616,270 94.96% 3,484,814 5.04% Edward Yurkowski 67,940,000 98.32% 1,161,085 1.68%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune's auditors.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

