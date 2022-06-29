Ivanhoe Mines Announces Results of Voting For the Election of Directors

Vancouver, June 29, 2022 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced the results of voting by shareholders for the election of the Board of Directors during the company's Annual General and Special Meeting held earlier today. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 3, 2022, were elected as directors, as shown in the following table of results.
Director nominee
Outcome
Votes for
% for
Votes withheld
% withheld
Robert M. Friedland
Elected
1,032,953,465
98.15%
19,454,923
1.85%
Yufeng (Miles) Sun
Elected
975,614,723
92.70%
76,793,665
7.30%
Tadeu Carneiro
Elected
935,366,501
88.88%
117,041,887
11.12%
Jinghe Chen
Elected
1,040,782,430
98.90%
11,625,958
1.10%
William B. Hayden
Elected
1,044,261,215
99.23%
8,147,173
0.77%
Martie Janse van Rensburg
Elected
1,042,792,643
99.09%
9,615,745
0.91%
Manfu Ma
Elected
1,041,859,352
99.00%
10,549,036
1.00%
Peter G. Meredith
Elected
1,002,099,957
95.31%
49,316,418
4.69%
Kgalema P. Motlanthe
Elected
1,028,949,582
97.77%
23,458,806
2.23%
Nunu Ntshingila
Elected
1,048,083,638
99.59%
4,324,750
0.41%
Guy de Selliers
Elected
1,040,880,906
98.90%
11,527,482
1.10%
Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual General and Special Meeting are available in the company's report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
