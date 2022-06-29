Menü Artikel
Ivanhoe Mines Announces Results of Voting For the Election of Directors

20:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, June 29, 2022 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced the results of voting by shareholders for the election of the Board of Directors during the company's Annual General and Special Meeting held earlier today. The nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 3, 2022, were elected as directors, as shown in the following table of results.


Director nominee

 Outcome Votes for % for Votes
withheld		 %
withheld
Robert M. Friedland Elected 1,032,953,465 98.15% 19,454,923 1.85%
Yufeng (Miles) Sun Elected 975,614,723 92.70% 76,793,665 7.30%
Tadeu Carneiro Elected 935,366,501 88.88% 117,041,887 11.12%
Jinghe Chen Elected 1,040,782,430 98.90% 11,625,958 1.10%
William B. Hayden Elected 1,044,261,215 99.23% 8,147,173 0.77%
Martie Janse van Rensburg Elected 1,042,792,643 99.09% 9,615,745 0.91%
Manfu Ma Elected 1,041,859,352 99.00% 10,549,036 1.00%
Peter G. Meredith Elected 1,002,099,957 95.31% 49,316,418 4.69%
Kgalema P. Motlanthe Elected 1,028,949,582 97.77% 23,458,806 2.23%
Nunu Ntshingila Elected 1,048,083,638 99.59% 4,324,750 0.41%
Guy de Selliers Elected 1,040,880,906 98.90% 11,527,482 1.10%

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Annual General and Special Meeting are available in the company's report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Information contacts

Investors

Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604. 558.1034 London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207

Media

Tanya Todd +1.604.331.9834

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129486


