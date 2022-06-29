Royal Gold to Participate in the Renmark Financial Communications Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Wednesday, July 13

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will present in the live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. Alistair Baker, Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development, will present on Wednesday, July 13 at 12:00 p.m. EDT and access to a replay of the event will be made available the week of July 18 on the Renmark Financial Communications Inc. website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned interests on 187 properties on five continents, including interests on 43 producing mines and 18 development-stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.
Contact
Alistair Baker Vice President Investor Relations and Business Development (720) 554-6995
