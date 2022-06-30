Menü Artikel
China Gold International Reports Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

00:30 Uhr  |  The Newswire
VANCOUVER, June 29, 2022 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG); (HKEx:2099) (the "Company" or "China Gold International Resources") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on June 29, 2022 (Vancouver time).

A total of 168,362,372 common shares, representing 42.47% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results are presented below:

No.

Resolutions

Number of Votes

  1. 1.

To set the number of directors of the Company at nine (9).

For

Against

Total

167,226,270

30,283

167,256,553

  1. 2.

To elect as directors:

For

Withheld

Total

(i)

LIANGYOU JIANG

156,656,444

10,608,661

167,265,105

(ii)

SHILIANG GUAN

156,656,444

10,608,661

167,265,105

(iii)

WEIBIN ZHANG

156,398,976

10,866,129

167,265,105

(iv)

NA TIAN

156,656,444

10,608,661

167,265,105

(v)

JUNHU TONG

156,656,444

10,608,661

167,265,105

(vi)

YINGBIN IAN HE

156,400,876

10,864,229

167,265,105

(vii)

WEI SHAO

166,395,111

869,994

167,265,105

(viii)

BIELIN SHI

167,232,305

32,800

167,265,105

(ix)

RUIXIA HAN

167,236,305

28,800

167,265,105

  1. 3.

To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditors of the Company and authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

For

Withheld

Total

168,372,401

22,030

168,394,431

  1. 4.

To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with unissued shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly.

For

Against

Total

156,128,291

11,128,262

167,256,553

  1. 5.

To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly.

For

Against

Total

167,198,587

57,966

167,256,55

  1. 6.

To extend the share allotment mandate by the addition thereto of the shares repurchased by the Company.

For

Against

Total

156,351,091

10,905,462

167,256,553

  1. 7.

To vote on other matters.

For

Against

Total

156,363,974

10,892,579

167,256,553

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding China Gold International Resources contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although China Gold International Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. China Gold International Resources cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what China Gold International Resources currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


