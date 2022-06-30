China Gold International Reports Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2022 - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG); (HKEx:2099) (the "Company" or "China Gold International Resources") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held on June 29, 2022 (Vancouver time).

A total of 168,362,372 common shares, representing 42.47% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were present in person or by proxy at the meeting. The detailed results are presented below:

No. Resolutions Number of Votes 1. To set the number of directors of the Company at nine (9). For Against Total 167,226,270 30,283 167,256,553 2. To elect as directors: For Withheld Total (i) LIANGYOU JIANG 156,656,444 10,608,661 167,265,105 (ii) SHILIANG GUAN 156,656,444 10,608,661 167,265,105 (iii) WEIBIN ZHANG 156,398,976 10,866,129 167,265,105 (iv) NA TIAN 156,656,444 10,608,661 167,265,105 (v) JUNHU TONG 156,656,444 10,608,661 167,265,105 (vi) YINGBIN IAN HE 156,400,876 10,864,229 167,265,105 (vii) WEI SHAO 166,395,111 869,994 167,265,105 (viii) BIELIN SHI 167,232,305 32,800 167,265,105 (ix) RUIXIA HAN 167,236,305 28,800 167,265,105 3. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditors of the Company and authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration. For Withheld Total 168,372,401 22,030 168,394,431 4. To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to allot, issue and otherwise deal with unissued shares not exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly. For Against Total 156,128,291 11,128,262 167,256,553

5. To grant to the board of directors a general mandate to repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of the passing of this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly. For Against Total 167,198,587 57,966 167,256,55 6. To extend the share allotment mandate by the addition thereto of the shares repurchased by the Company. For Against Total 156,351,091 10,905,462 167,256,553 7. To vote on other matters. For Against Total 156,363,974 10,892,579 167,256,553

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

For further information on the Company, please refer to SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkex.com.hk, the Company's website at www.chinagoldintl.com, or call the Company at +1-604-609-0598 and email to info@chinagoldintl.com.

