UEX Corporation Reports Results of Annual General Shareholder Meeting

01:08 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Saskatoon, June 29, 2022 - UEX Corp. (TSX:UEX), (OTC:UEXCF) ("UEX" or the "Company") reports the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM" or the "Meeting") held on June 29, 2022 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee. A total of 87,150,099 votes were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, being 15.99% of the outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date. The following are the votes submitted in respect of the election of directors:

Directors

Tabulation of Votes in Favour

Tabulation of Votes Withheld

Suraj P. Ahuja

77,513,824 (88.94%)

9,636,275 (11.06%)

Roger Lemaitre

77,469,587 (88.89%)

9,680,512 (11.11%)

Emmet McGrath

77,908,986 (89.40%)

9,241,113 (10.60%)

Peter J. Netupsky

77,341,866 (88.75%)

9,808,233 (11.25%)

Catherine Stretch

76,304,908 (87.56%)

10,845,191 (12.44%)

Graham C. Thody

79,915,538 (91.70%)

7,234,561 (8.30%)

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re?appointed as auditor of the Company.

At the Board of Directors meeting following the AGM, Mr. Graham Thody was re?appointed Chairman of the Board. Mr. Roger Lemaitre was re?appointed President, Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Evelyn Abbott was re-appointed as Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Chris Hamel was re-appointed Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Bernard Poznanski of Koffman Kalef LLP was re-appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of UEX

"Roger Lemaitre"

Roger Lemaitre

President & CEO, UEX Corp.

Phone: 306-979-3849

Website: www.uexcorp.com

