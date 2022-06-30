UEX Corporation Reports Results of Annual General Shareholder Meeting

Saskatoon, June 29, 2022 - UEX Corp. (TSX:UEX), (OTC:UEXCF) ("UEX" or the "Company") reports the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM" or the "Meeting") held on June 29, 2022 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee. A total of 87,150,099 votes were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, being 15.99% of the outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date. The following are the votes submitted in respect of the election of directors:
Directors
Tabulation of Votes in Favour
Tabulation of Votes Withheld
Suraj P. Ahuja
77,513,824 (88.94%)
9,636,275 (11.06%)
Roger Lemaitre
77,469,587 (88.89%)
9,680,512 (11.11%)
Emmet McGrath
77,908,986 (89.40%)
9,241,113 (10.60%)
Peter J. Netupsky
77,341,866 (88.75%)
9,808,233 (11.25%)
Catherine Stretch
76,304,908 (87.56%)
10,845,191 (12.44%)
Graham C. Thody
79,915,538 (91.70%)
7,234,561 (8.30%)
KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re?appointed as auditor of the Company.
At the Board of Directors meeting following the AGM, Mr. Graham Thody was re?appointed Chairman of the Board. Mr. Roger Lemaitre was re?appointed President, Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Evelyn Abbott was re-appointed as Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Chris Hamel was re-appointed Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Bernard Poznanski of Koffman Kalef LLP was re-appointed as Corporate Secretary of the Company.
