Eastplats Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, June 29, 2022 - Eastern Platinum Ltd.'s (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Wanjin Yang as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Yang is a senior exploration geologist with over 30 years' of experience in major mineral exploration projects, corporate management, and corporate development. He previously was the Project Geologist at Whitehorse Gold Corp. working on its mineral exploration projects, new project acquisitions, and other corporate development work. Mr. Yang replaces Ms. Diana Hu, who has left the Company to pursue other endeavours.

Mr. George Dorin, Eastplats' Chairman stated, "We are pleased to appoint Mr. Yang to lead the team as management executes the plan to re-start underground operations at the Zandfontein section of the Crocodile River Mine in South Africa. We look forward to working with Mr. Yang and hearing about his vision for the Company."

Mr. Dorin further commented, "We thank Diana for her significant contributions as Chief Executive Officer over the past 6 years and wish her the very best in her new ventures."

The Company also announces that Mr. Andrea Zhang has transitioned to a Vice-President role after serving as Chief Operating Officer.

For further information, please contact:

Eastern Platinum Ltd.

Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

whui@eastplats.com (email)

(604) 800-8200 (phone)

